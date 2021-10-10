Calendar for Oct. 11

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Monday
Girls golf — Union Grove (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Tournament, University Ridge G.C., Verona, 9:40 a.m.
Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Park at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Burlington at Waterford; Wilmot at Union Grove.
Boys volleyball — Park at Case, 5 p.m.
Girls swimming — Horlick vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, YMCA Callahan Branch, Kenosha, 4:30 p.m.