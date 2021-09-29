 Skip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 1
Calendar for Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at St. Francis.

Boys soccer — Kenosha Tremper at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; West Allis Hale at Prairie, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Union Grove at Oak Creek, noon;

Girls volleyball — Waterford, Catholic Central at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Madison Edgewood Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Brookfield Academy Invitational, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Rio Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Union Grove at Platteville Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Park, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.; Case, Horlick at Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, girls 10:10 a.m., boys 11:20 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case at Bulldog Invitational, Cedarburg, 1 p.m.

 

