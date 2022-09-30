 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Girls volleyball — Catholic Central at Lodi Tournament, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Mequon Homestead Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Case at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.; Park at Madison East Invitational, 9 a.m.

Cross country — Union Grove at Dick McKichan Platteville Invitational, UW-Platteville, 8 a.m.; Case, Horlick at Bill Greiten Eagle Invitational, UW-Parkside, 8:30 a.m.; Park at Burlington Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 9 a.m.

