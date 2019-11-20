You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar for Nov. 21
0 comments

Calendar for Nov. 21

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Racine Lutheran at Case, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball (7:15 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Whitnall; Union Grove at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Milton; Prairie at Brookfield Academy.

SATURDAY

Girls basketball — Destiny at Catholic Central, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGETHURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Men’s basketball — HONDA OF KENOSHA CLASSIC (at Tarble Arena, Kenosha): Rose Hulman Tech vs. Aurora, 5 p.m.; Carthage vs. Finlandia, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Alaska-Anchorage, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Men’s basketball — East-West (Chicago) at UW-Parkside, 3 p.m.; HONDA OF KENOSHA CLASSIC (at Tarble Arena, Kenosha): Consolation game, 1 p.m.; championship game, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball — UW-Parkside at Alaska-Fairbanks, 4 p.m.; Carthage at Ripon, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It's craft fair season
Calendar

It's craft fair season

Fall is in the air and it’s time again for the craft fair season to begin. Welcome to The Journal Times’ annual craft fair roundup. Whether it…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News