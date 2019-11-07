Calendar for Nov. 8
Calendar for Nov. 8

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — WIAA LEVEL 3 PLAYOFFS: DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Waukesha West. DIVISION 5 — St. Catherine’s at Lake Country Lutheran (Oconomowoc H.S.). DIVISION 6 — Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at Racine Lutheran, Union Grove H.S.

Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 — Burlington/Union Grove winner vs. Arrowhead/Sun Prairie winner, 7:30 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Hillsboro, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional, diving competition, Greenfield H.S., 5 p.m.

