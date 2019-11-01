{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case/Kenosha Tremper winner vs. Kenosha Bradford-Reuther/Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op winner, at West Allis Hale, 3 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Prairie/St. Catherine’s winner vs. Brookfield Academy/Whitefish Bay Dominican winner, at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Union Grove vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Waterford; Burlington vs. Janesville Parker, at Westosha Central. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran-Providence Academy, at Central Wisconsin Christian, Waupun.

Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINAL: Horlick vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Waterford H.S., 4:30 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Cross country — Case girls, Union Grove boys, Waterford girls (Division 1), Catholic Central (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, The Ridges G.C., Wisconsin Rapids.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Park H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Jefferson H.S., 11 a.m.

LOCAL

SATURDAY

Football — Midwest Football Tournament, Championship, Detroit Ravens at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments