HIGH SCHOOLS
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case/Kenosha Tremper winner vs. Kenosha Bradford-Reuther/Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op winner, at West Allis Hale, 3 p.m. DIVISION 4 — Prairie/St. Catherine’s winner vs. Brookfield Academy/Whitefish Bay Dominican winner, at Prairie, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS (7 p.m.): DIVISION 1 — Union Grove vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Waterford; Burlington vs. Janesville Parker, at Westosha Central. DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central vs. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran-Providence Academy, at Central Wisconsin Christian, Waupun.
Boys volleyball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINAL: Horlick vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, at Waterford H.S., 4:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Cross country — Case girls, Union Grove boys, Waterford girls (Division 1), Catholic Central (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, The Ridges G.C., Wisconsin Rapids.
Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Meet, Park H.S., diving 9:30 a.m., swimming 1 p.m.; Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Meet, Jefferson H.S., 11 a.m.
LOCAL
SATURDAY
Football — Midwest Football Tournament, Championship, Detroit Ravens at Racine Raiders, at Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.