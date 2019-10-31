{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — WIAA LEVEL 2 PLAYOFFS: DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Waterford. DIVISION 5 — Cedar Grove-Belgium vs. St. Catherine’s, at Kenosha Bradford H.S. DIVISION 6 — Cambridge vs. Racine Lutheran, at Union Grove H.S. DIVISION 7 — Catholic Central vs. Hilbert, at Brillion M.S.

Boys soccer — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Kenosha Tremper vs. Case, at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5 p.m.

