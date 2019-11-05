{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee): DIVISION 4 — Prairie vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 — Horlick vs. Marquette, 10 a.m.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments