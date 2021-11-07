 Skip to main content
Calendar for Nov. 8
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday through Thursday

No events scheduled.

Friday

Girls swimming — Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 State Championships, Waukesha South H.S.: swimming competition, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 State Championships, Waukesha South H.S.: Diving competition 10 a.m., swimming competition 3:30 p.m.

