Calendar for Nov. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
SATURDAY
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP — Burlington-Oconomowoc winner vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels-Appleton North winner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), swimming competition, 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.