Calendar for Nov. 4

FRIDAY
Football — WIAA LEVEL 3 PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Brookfield Central. DIVISION 4 — Two Rivers at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Racine Lutheran at Mayville.
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALS — Burlington vs. Oconomowoc and Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels vs. Appleton North, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Racine Unified at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving competition, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Green Bay): DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONSHIP — Burlington-Oconomowoc winner vs. Divine Savior Holy Angels-Appleton North winner, 7:30 p.m.
Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), swimming competition, 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.