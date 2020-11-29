 Skip to main content
Calendar for Nov. 30
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Girls basketball — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Janesville Craig at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Brookfield Academy at Prairie.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Prairie at Union Grove, 6 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op, at Catholic Central H.S., Burlington, 7 p.m.

 

