 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Nov. 3

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon): DIVISION 1 — Burlington vs. Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon): Arrowhead vs. Union Grove, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY

Football — WIAA LEVEL 3 PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Brookfield Central. DIVISION 4 — Two Rivers at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Racine Lutheran at Mayville.

People are also reading…

Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon): DIVISION 1 — Burlington-Chippewa Falls winner vs. Oconomowoc-Wauwatosa East winner, 7:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon): Arrowhead-Union Grove winner vs. Wauwatosa East-Appleton North winner, 5 p.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving competition, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), swimming competition, 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Oct. 29

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News