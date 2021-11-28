 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Nov. 29

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

Girls basketball — Case at Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Park; Milwaukee Pius XI at Waterford; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Elkhorn at St. Catherine's.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Argyle at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.; Horlick at Waterford; Beloit Turner at Burlington; Union Grove at Franklin; Milwaukee Hamilton at Racine Lutheran.

Boys swimming — Case at Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington Co=op, Prairie/St. Catherine's at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lake Geneva Badger H.S., 5:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Nov. 26

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for Nov. 26

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News