Calendar for Nov. 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Horlick, 7 p.m.; Milton at Waterford, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — University School of Milwaukee at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Case; Horlick at Prairie; Park at Burlington; Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Milwaukee Academy of Science; Park at St. Catherine’s; Burlington at Beloit Turner, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Waterford at Union Grove, 6 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 6 p.m.

Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Elkhorn, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Prairie at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 6 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Waterford at Milwaukee Pius XI; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran; Union Grove at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Waterford at Burlington (Make-A-Wish Night); Westosha Central at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Horlick vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, at Terry Porter Classic, Milwaukee South H.S., 9:45 a.m.

Girls basketball — RACINE LAKESHORE OFFICIALS ASSOCIATION SHOWCASE (at Union Grove H.S.): Park vs. Burlington, 10 a.m.; Case vs. Racine Lutheran, noon; Horlick vs. Westosha Central, 2 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph vs. Wilmot, 4 p.m.; Union Grove vs. Oak Creek, 6 p.m.

Wrestling — Horlick/Park at Nicolet Scramble, Glendale, 8 a.m.; St. Catherine's/ Lutheran/Catholic Central at Waukesha South Invitational, 8 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Howard Manley Duals, East Troy, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Gunslinger Invitational, Slinger, 9 a.m.; Case at Gerald “Sarge” Marking Scramble, Campbellsport, 9:15 a.m.

Boys swimming — Racine Unified Co-op at Cudahy Invitational, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics — Waterford at West Bend East Invitational, 10 a.m.