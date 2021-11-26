 Skip to main content
Calendar for Nov. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys basketball — Fort Atkinson at Union Grove, 2 p.m.; Prairie at Menasha St. Mary Catholic, 3 p.m.; THANKSGIVING AUTISM SHOWCASE (at Oak Creek): Case vs. Brookfield Central, 9 a.m.; Park vs. Young Coggs Prep, 9 a.m.; Waterford vs. Waukesha North, 10:30 a.m.; Horlick vs. Milwaukee Pius XI, 7:45 p.m. BULLDOG SHOOTOUT (at West Allis Central): Racine Lutheran vs. Bonduel, 12:55 p.m.; St. Catherine’s vs. Cedarburg, 5:55 p.m.

Girls basketball — BROOKFIELD CENTRAL THANKSGIVING SHOOTOUT: Waterford vs. Greenfield, 5:30 p.m.

