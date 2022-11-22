Calendar for Nov. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT (At Milwaukee): Semifinals, Racine Lutheran vs. Shorewood, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee Juneau vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Menasha St. Mary Catholic at Prairie, 4 p.m.; THANKSGIVING AUTISM SHOWCASE (at Oak Creek): Park vs. South Milwaukee, 9 a.m.; Horlick vs. Greendale, 10:30 a.m.; Case vs. Green Bay Preble, noon; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT (At Milwaukee): Racine Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Juneau or Heritage Christian, consolation game 1 p.m., championship game 3 p.m.