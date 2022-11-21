Calendar for Nov. 22

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys basketball — Williams Bay at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Greenfield at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Horlick; Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower; Prairie at Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Lutheran.

WEDNESDAY

No events scheduled.

THURSDAY

No events scheduled.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball (7 p.m.) — HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT (At Milwaukee): Semifinals, Racine Lutheran vs. Shorewood, 5 p.m.; Milwaukee Juneau vs. Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Menasha St. Mary Catholic at Prairie, 4 p.m.; THANKSGIVING AUTISM SHOWCASE (at Oak Creek): Park vs. South Milwaukee, 9 a.m.; Horlick vs. Greendale, 10:30 a.m.; Case vs. Green Bay Preble, noon; HERITAGE CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT (At Milwaukee): Racine Lutheran vs. Milwaukee Juneau or Heritage Christian, consolation game 1 p.m., championship game 3 p.m.