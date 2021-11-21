 Skip to main content
Calendar for Nov. 22

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys basketball — Union Grove at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7 p.m.; Waterford at Oak Creek, 7 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — New Berlin Eisenhower at Union Grove, 5:45 p.m.; Milwaukee Destiny at Catholic Central, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Shoreland Lutheran; Waukesha South at Burlington; Waterford at Wisconsin Lutheran; Lake Country Lutheran at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn.

