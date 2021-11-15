Calendar for Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Shorewood; Horlick at Shoreland Lutheran; Burlington at Kenosha Bradford; Union Grove at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Waterford.

Wednesday

Girls basketball — Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Thursday

No events scheduled.

Friday

Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Racine Lutheran; Horlick at St. Catherine’s; Greenfield at Park; Union Grove at Waukesha West; Waterford at Mukwonago; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Wauwatosa East at Prairie; MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES (at Fiserv Forum): Burlington vs. Waukesha North, Milwaukee, 1:20 p.m.

