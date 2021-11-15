Calendar for Nov. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Case at Shorewood; Horlick at Shoreland Lutheran; Burlington at Kenosha Bradford; Union Grove at Greendale Martin Luther; Prairie at Waterford.
Wednesday
Girls basketball — Westosha Central at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.
Thursday
No events scheduled.
Friday
Girls basketball (7 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Racine Lutheran; Horlick at St. Catherine’s; Greenfield at Park; Union Grove at Waukesha West; Waterford at Mukwonago; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Wauwatosa East at Prairie; MILWAUKEE BUCKS PREP SERIES (at Fiserv Forum): Burlington vs. Waukesha North, Milwaukee, 1:20 p.m.