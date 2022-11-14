Calendar for Nov. 15

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Girls basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Case, 7 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Park, 7 p.m.; Catholic Central at East Troy, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls basketball — Horlick at Greendale, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls basketball — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee Messmer at St. Catherine’s, 6 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Shorewood at Case; Horlick at Waterford; Waukesha North at Burlington; Waukesha West at Union Grove; Prairie at Milwaukee Pius XI.

SATURDAY

No events scheduled.