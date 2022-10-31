Calendar for Nov. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
TUESDAY
No events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Girls volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon):
Boys volleyball — WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT (At Resch Center, Ashwaubenon):
FRIDAY
Football — WIAA LEVEL 3 PLAYOFFS (all games 7 p.m.): DIVISION 2 — Burlington at Brookfield Central. DIVISION 4 — Two Rivers at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field. DIVISION 5 — Racine Lutheran at Mayville.
People are also reading…
Girls swimming — Racine Unified at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), diving competition, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Burlington Co-op at WIAA Division 1 Case Sectional, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), swimming competition, 1 p.m.; Prairie/St. Catherine’s at WIAA Division 2 Whitefish Bay Sectional, Whitefish Bay H.S., noon.