HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, McCarty-Zirkel Field, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Union Grove, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer — Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waukesha West at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed unless noted) — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Racine Lutheran at Oak Creek Boys Throwers Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Madison Memorial Invitational, Mansfield Stadium, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Waukesha West Invitational, The Legend at Merrill Hills, Waukesha, 12:45 p.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m. Case at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.

