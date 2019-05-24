Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar. 

SATURDAY

Baseball — Neenah vs. Burlington, at UW-Whitewater, 10 a.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, 11:30 a.m.

Girls soccer — Prairie at Kenosha Bradford, 11 a.m.

 

