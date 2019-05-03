HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field, 1 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper (DH), 9 a.m.; Burlington at Franklin, 11 a.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago (DH), 11 a.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 10 a.m.; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 11 a.m.
Softball — Case at Kenosha Bradford (DH), Bullen M.S., 10 a.m.; Waterford, Stevens Point Pacelli at Kewaskum, 10 a.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer — RACINE COUNTY INVITATIONAL: AT PRAIRIE — Prairie vs. Burlington, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran vs. Park, 11 a.m.; Waterford vs. Horlick, 1 p.m. AT UNION GROVE — Union Grove vs. St. Catherine’s, 10 a.m.; Catholic Central vs. Case, noon.
Track and field (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.
Boys golf — Waterford, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Ashenfelter Invitational, Janesville Riverside G.C., 8 a.m.
Boys tennis — Burlington, Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Union Grove, Prairie, Waterford at Racine County Invitational, The Prairie School, 8 a.m.
