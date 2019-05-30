{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Girls soccer — WIAA DIVISION 1 REGIONAL FINAL: Park at Muskego, 4 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), St. Catherine’s (Division 2), Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie (Division 3) at WIAA State Championships, UW-La Crosse.

Boys tennis — Waterford (Division 1), St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran (Division 2) at WIAA State Individual Tournament, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: Competition continues through quarterfinals of singles and doubles, 9 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments