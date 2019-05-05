HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
MONDAY
Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, McCarty-Zirkel Field, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Union Grove, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Union Grove at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waukesha West at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field (co-ed unless noted) — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Racine Lutheran at Oak Creek Boys Throwers Invitational, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Madison Memorial Invitational, Mansfield Stadium, 4 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Waukesha West Invitational, The Legend at Merrill Hills, Waukesha, 12:45 p.m.
Boys tennis — Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m. Case at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.