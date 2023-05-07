HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Union Grove at Wilmot; Delavan-Darien at Waterford.

Softball — Park at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Salam at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Case, Horlick, Burlington at Oak Creek Throwers Meet, 2:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Racine C.C., 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha Bradford at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Walworth Big Foot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Hartford at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Oak Creek; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s vs. Shoreland Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Waterford (Senior Night); Elkhorn at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Oak Creek; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Burlington at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central;

Track and field — Burlington, Union Grove at Elkhorn Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 4, Brighton Dale Links, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Brighton Dale Links, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Horlick/Park at Case; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Horlick Field; Waterford at Delavan-Darien.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, Lowell Diamond, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Prairie at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Waterford at Wauwatosa East Invitational, Hart Park, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Oconomowoc, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Wilmot at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, American Family Field, Milwaukee, 5 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Case, Douglas Park; Horlick at Franklin; Burlington at Muskego; Union Grove at Wilmot; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Waterford, Franklin, New Berlin Eisenhower at Muskego, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick vs. Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, at Pulaski Stadium, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.

Track and field — Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s at Lancer Invitational, Ameche Field, Kenosha, 5 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Meadowbrook C.C., 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Horlick/Park at Greenfield, 4 p.m.