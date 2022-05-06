 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for May 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Union Grove at Lakeside Lutheran (DH), Lake Mills, 9 a.m.; Park at Franklin (DH), Franklin Little League Field, 10 a.m.; Horlick at Muskego, 11 a.m.; Waterford at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 11 a.m.; Catholic Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 11 a.m.

Softball — Burlington at Cedarburg Tournament, 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Winneconne Invitational, 10 a.m.; at Janesville Youth Sports Complex, Waterford vs. Stoughton, noon and Waterford vs. Janesville Parker, 2 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at New Berlin West Tournament, 9 a.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s at West Allis Hale Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys golf — Waterford, Prairie at Ashenfelter Invitational, Janesville Riverside G.C., 8 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Racine County Invitational (dual meet format), multiple sites, 9 a.m.

