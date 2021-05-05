Calendar for May 6

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Horlick, Douglas Park; Waterford at Burlington; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park. Case at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; 6 p.m.
Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Park, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; West Allis Hale at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Meadowbrook C.C., Mount Pleasant, 8:30 a.m.
Boys soccer — WIAA ALTERNATE FALL DIVISION 1 REGIONAL FINALS: Greenfield at Case, 4 p.m.; West Allis Hale at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4 p.m.
Friday
Football — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field, 4 p.m.; Whitnall at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine’s, Simmons Field, Kenosha; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field, 6 p.m.; Franklin at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer — Oak Creek at St. Catherine’s, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.
Track & field — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie at Martin Luther Invitational, Greendale, 3:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Oak Creek Invitational, 4 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Park at Greendale Invitational, Morningstar G.C., Waukesha, 8 a.m.; Horlick at Beloit Invitational, Krueger Haskell G.C., noon.