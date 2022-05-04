Calendar for May 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field; Burlington at Franklin, Rock Sports Complex (Milkmen Stadium), 5 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Franklin at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.; Lakeside Lutheran at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 4:45 p.m.

