Calendar for May 31

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS (4:30 p.m. unless noted): DIVISION 1 — Case at Kenosha Tremper; Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Oak Creek; Wilmot at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Union Grove; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Waterford; DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Saint Francis; DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central at Johnson Creek.

Softball — WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Janesville Parker at Burlington, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at Oak Creek, Oak Creek East M.S., 5 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Dodgeland/Hustisford at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Milwaukee Rufus King at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Park at Whitnall, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Stoughton, 7 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 7 p.m.; Waukesha North at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at WIAA Division 1 Brookfield Central Sectional, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (at highest remaining seed): DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran-Prairie/Saint Francis winner vs. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More-Cudahy winner, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 4 — Catholic Central-Johnson Creek vs. Palmyra-Eagle/Fall River winner, 4:30 p.m..

Boys golf — Prairie, Catholic Central at WIAA Division 3 Abundant Life Sectional, The Oaks G.C., Cottage Grove, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS (4:30 p.m., at highest remaining seed): DIVISION 1 — Case-Kenosha Tremper winner vs. Union Grove-Kenosha Indian Trail winner; Horlick-Lake Geneva Badger winner at Westosha Central, Paddock Lake; Park-Oak Creek winner vs. Burlington-Wilmot winner; Waterford-Kenosha Bradford/Reuther winner at Franklin.

Softball — WIAA SECTIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington-Janesville Parker winner vs. Kettle Moraine-Milton winner, at Oregon, 5 p.m.; Union Grove-Oak Creek winner vs. Kenosha Indian Trail-Westosha Central winner, at Bullen Middle School, Kenosha, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran-Dodgeland/Hustisford winner vs. New Holstein-Laconia winner, at Oriole Athletic Complex, North Fond du Lac, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 4 — Lakeside Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; St. Anthony at Prairie, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis — Union Grove, Waterford (Division 1), Prairie (Division 2) at WIAA State Championships, Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison: First-round matches, 10:30 a.m. 

