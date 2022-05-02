Calendar for May 3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Douglas Park; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside; Union Grove at Menomonee Falls, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Tenor at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Park, Pritchard Park, 5:30 p.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — St. Catherine’s at Lake Forest (Ill.) Academy Invitational, 3:45 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger, Elkhorn, Wilmot at Union Grove quadrangular, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 3, Twin Lakes C.C., 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., 2:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Park at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0