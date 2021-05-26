Calendar for May 27

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Thursday
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Elkhorn; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Humble Park; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
Track & field — Burlington at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, Ameche Field, 3:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, Jackson, 4 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., Mount Pleasant, 8:30 a.m.