 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for May 27
0 comments

Calendar for May 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Elkhorn; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Humble Park; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 5 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Burlington at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, Ameche Field, 3:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, Jackson, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., Mount Pleasant, 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News