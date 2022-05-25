 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for May 26

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS — DIVISION 2: St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; DIVISION 4: Rio at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field.

Softball (all games 4:30 p.m.) — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Union Grove at Muskego; Waterford at Burlington; DIVISION 3 — Lake Country Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Barneveld.

Girls soccer — Westosha Central at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Walworth Big Foot, 6:45 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at South Milwaukee Sectional, 4 p.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Sun Prairie Sectional, 4:15 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Waupun Sectional, 4 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Deerfield Sectional, Cambridge H.S., 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Union Grove, Waterford at Brookfield Central Sectional, Brookfield Central H.S. (alternate site: Highlander Elite Club), 8:30 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie at Brookfield Academy/USM Sectional, Pleasant Valley Tennis Club, Jackson, 9 a.m.

 

