Calendar for May 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; West Bend East at Waterford; Union Grove at Milton, 4:45 p.m.

Softball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Westosha Central, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Muskego, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Burlington bye; DIVISION 3 — Oostburg at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 5 — Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Clinton, 6:45 p.m.

Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville (White/Blue), 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Williams Bay Regional, Delbrook G.C., Delavan, 9 a.m.

