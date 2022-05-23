 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for May 24

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Franklin; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; West Bend East at Waterford; Union Grove at Milton, 4:45 p.m.

Softball — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Westosha Central, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Muskego, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Burlington bye; DIVISION 3 — Oostburg at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.; DIVISION 5 — Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Clinton, 6:45 p.m.

People are also reading…

Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville (White/Blue), 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Williams Bay Regional, Delbrook G.C., Delavan, 9 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 17

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 17

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News