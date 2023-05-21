HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, Carthage College, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at South Milwaukee, MATC South Campus, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer — Burlington at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Burlington, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Case, Park, Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford Regional, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep Regional, 3:30 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Palmyra-Eagle Regional, 3:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA SUBSECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick/Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Muskego Subsectional, 8 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove at Burlington Subsectional, 9 a.m.; DIVISION 2 — Prairie at Prairie Subsectional, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; South Milwaukee at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Brookfield East at Union Grove; Milwaukee Riverside at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case at Westosha Central; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Muskego; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Union Grove; Burlington at Oregon, 5 p.m.; Madison La Follette at Waterford, 5 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central at Cambria-Friesland.

Girls soccer — Park at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.; Wauwatosa East at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — WIAA REGIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick/Park, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at St. Catherine’s Regional, Ives Grove G.L. (White-Blue), 9 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Waterford Regional, Rivermoor G.C., 9 a.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Williams Bay Regional, Delbrook G.C., Delavan, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Waterford at Union Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Prairie at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL: Case, Horlick/Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at South Milwaukee Sectional, The Village Club, Greendale, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Kenosha St. Joseph, Nash Park, 4:15 p.m.; Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Waterford at Sussex Hamilton; WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS: DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Cudahy; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther; DIVISION 4 — Hilbert at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — WIAA REGIONAL FINALS: DIVISION 1 — Case-Westosha Central vs. Park-Muskego winner; Horlick-Kenosha Indian Trail winner vs. Union Grove-Milwaukee Ronald Reagan winner;; Burlington-Oregon winner at Elkhorn, 5 p.m.; Waterford-Madison La Follette winner vs. Janesville Parker-Fort Atkinson winner, 5 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Racine Lutheran-St. Catherine’s-Living Word Lutheran/Heritage Christian winner vs. Brookfield Academy/ULS-Watertown Luther Prep winner; DIVISION 5 — Catholic Central/Beaver Dam Wayland/Cambria-Friesland winner vs. Barneveld-Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah winner.

Girls soccer — Park at Wilmot, 5 p.m.; Horlick at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — WIAA SECTIONALS: DIVISION 1 — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove at Oak Creek Sectional, 4 p.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Mukwonago Sectional, 4 p.m.; DIVISION 2 — Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Vincent Sectional, 3:45 p.m.; DIVISION 3 — Catholic Central, Prairie at Horicon Sectional, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis — WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL: Prairie at Brookfield Academy Sectional, 9 a.m.

FRIDAY

Girls soccer — Park at Janesville Parker, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Union Grove at Case, 12:30 p.m.