Calendar for May 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer — Park at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford H.S., 4 p.m.

SATURDAY