Calendar for May 21

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
FRIDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Park at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.
Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford H.S., 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s (DH), Horlick Field, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Tremper, 11 a.m.; Union Grove at Brookfield East, 11 a.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 11 a.m.
Softball — Lake Country Lutheran at Catholic Central (DH), Congress St. Park, 10 a.m.; Union Grove, Waterford at Muskego Tournament, 2:15 p.m.
Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford at Burlington, Bushnell Park, 9:30 a.m.; Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, 10 a.m.; Union Grove at Franklin, 1 p.m.; WATERFORD TRIANGULAR: Milwaukee Pius vs. Waterford, 9 a.m.; Milton vs. Waterford, 12:15 p.m.
Track & field — Catholic Central, Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph Invitational, Ameche Field, 10 a.m.
Boys golf — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove at Browns Lake Select Ball Invitational, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 9 a.m.
Boys tennis — Union Grove at South Milwaukee Tournament, 9 a.m.