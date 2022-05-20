 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for May 21

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY 

Baseball — Park at Case, 9 a.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Horlick Field, 9 a.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 11 a.m.; Waterford at Cedarburg, 11:30 a.m.

Girls soccer — St. Augustine Prep at Horlick, Levonian Field, 9 a.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Waterford, 10 a.m.

Boys golf — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Browns Lake Select Ball Invitational, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 17

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 17

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for May 12

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News