Calendar for May 21

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Park at Case, 9 a.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Horlick Field, 9 a.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 11 a.m.; Waterford at Cedarburg, 11:30 a.m.

Girls soccer — St. Augustine Prep at Horlick, Levonian Field, 9 a.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Waterford, 10 a.m.

Boys golf — Horlick, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Browns Lake Select Ball Invitational, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 9 a.m.

