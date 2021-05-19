Calendar for May 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, KAPCO Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Douglas Park; Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls soccer — St. Catherine’s at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., Bristol, 1:30 p.m.