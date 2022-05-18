 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for May 19

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Milton at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Simmons Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field; Horlick at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Horlick, Douglas Park; Elkhorn at Burlington; WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL: St. Catherine’s at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Girls soccer — Horlick at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.; Mukwonago at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Tournament, Case H.S., 8 a.m.; Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.

 

