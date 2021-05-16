Calendar for May 19

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Cudahy at Waterford, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at East Troy, 4 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Walworth Big Foot, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, KAPCO Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.