Calendar for May 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
TUESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Douglas Park; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park;
Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Oak Creek, 3:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 4, Geneva National G.C., Lake Geneva, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meets Nos. 4 and 5, Brighton Dale Links, 12:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Kenosha Bradford at Case, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Tremper H.S., 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Kenosha Tremper at Case; Cudahy at Waterford, 4:45 p.m.
Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Waterford at East Troy, 4 p.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Walworth Big Foot, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, KAPCO Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Douglas Park; Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Girls soccer — St. Catherine’s at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., Bristol, 1:30 p.m.
Boys tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Greendale Martin Luther at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Horlick, Douglas Park; Union Grove at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.
Girls soccer — Park at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie at Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia, 4:30 p.m.
Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford H.S., 4 p.m.