Calendar for May 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Tremper; Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Douglas Park; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park;

Girls soccer — Kenosha Bradford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Oak Creek, 3:30 p.m.