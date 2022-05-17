 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for May 18

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Park, Horlick Field.

Softball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 3:30 p.m.; Kenosha Christian Life at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Ives Grove G.L., 10 a.m.

People are also reading…

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 12

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 14

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Calendar for May 17

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 12

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News