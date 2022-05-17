Calendar for May 18

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Oak Creek; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther at Park, Horlick Field.
Softball — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, 3:30 p.m.; Kenosha Christian Life at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Catholic Central, Congress Street Field, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Tournament, Ives Grove G.L., 10 a.m.
