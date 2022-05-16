 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for May 17

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Burlington at Delavan-Darien, Veterans Park; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie (Silver Spikes Game), 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park; Case at Oak Creek, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Oak Creek at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Championships, Greendale Martin Luther, 3 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Union Grove, 4 p.m.; 

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Rivermoor G.C., Waterford, 8 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at East Troy, 4:15 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for May 12

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for May 12

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for May 13

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for May 14

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News