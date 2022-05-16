Calendar for May 17

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Burlington at Delavan-Darien, Veterans Park; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie (Silver Spikes Game), 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park; Case at Oak Creek, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Oak Creek at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Championships, Greendale Martin Luther, 3 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Union Grove, 4 p.m.;

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Rivermoor G.C., Waterford, 8 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at East Troy, 4:15 p.m.

