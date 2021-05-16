Calendar for May 17

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Monday
Baseball — Catholic Central at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Elkhorn; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Burlington at Westosha Central; St. Catherine’s at Brookfield Academy; St. Francis at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland.
Girls soccer (4:30 p.m.) — St. Catherine's vs. Racine Lutheran, SCORe, Caledonia; Catholic Central at University School of Milwaukee.
Track & field (4 p.m.) — Waterford at Burlington quad; Union Grove at Westosha Central.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.