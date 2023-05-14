HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot, 4:45 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Beloit Turner at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Championships, Prairie, 11 a.m.; Kenosha Bradford at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Oak Creek at Park, Horlick Field; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Union Grove at Elkhorn; Waterford at Wilmot; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Waterford (completion of suspended game); Racine Lutheran at Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Marian University, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference Championships, Greendale Martin Luther, 3 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Lake Geneva Badger, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Grand Geneva Resort, Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Championships, Waterford, 8 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, Anderson Park, 4:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference Championships, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis — St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Horlick/Park, Horlick H.S., 3 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Burlington at Kenosha Tremper, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Carthage College, 6:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, Douglas Park; Horlick at Wauwatosa West; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:30 p.m.; WIAA REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS: Lower divisions, TBA.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Park at Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, Pulaski Stadium, 5 p.m.; Case at Hartland Arrowhead, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Mukwonago, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Kenosha Indian Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference Championships, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference Championships, Kenosha Indian Trail, 8 a.m.; University School of Milwaukee at Prairie, 4 p.m.; East Troy at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.