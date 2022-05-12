Calendar for May 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Tremper; Waterford at Oconomowoc; Middleton at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Shoreland Lutheran at Case; Burlington at Waterford; Elkhorn at Union Grove; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine's, Roosevelt Park; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Waterford, Franklin, New Berlin Eisenhower at Muskego quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waukesha North, 6:30 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha Bradford, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Championships, Oak Creek, 2:30 p.m.; Union Grove at West Bend East Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Prairie at West Allis Hale Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Elkhorn Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Tom Mueller Invitational, Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Horlick Rebel Scramble, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

