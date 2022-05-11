Calendar for May 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Delavan-Darien at Waterford; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Softball — Horlick at Case; Catholic Central at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Girls soccer — Waterford, Franklin, New Berlin Eisenhower at Muskego quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Case, 5 p.m.; Westosha Central at Park, Pritchard Park, 5 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Horlick at Waukegan (Ill.), 7 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1:30 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Pacer invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, Elkhorn, early rounds, 1:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Park, at Case, 4 p.m.

