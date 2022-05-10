Calendar for May 11

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Case; Kenosha Tremper at Park, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Kenosha Indian Trail; Living Word Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside.

Girls soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Waterford at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 3:45 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.

